Conversational Commerce Platform

AccuNIX offers a multi-channel Chatbot integrating LINE, Messenger, and Instagram with CRM data import function to create SCRM to achieve data integration management.
Diversified application modules can improve engagement as well as increase the chance of effectively redirecting followers to the shopping page with marketing automation and advanced labeling.
The visualized dashboard provides key indicators allowing full viewing of user activities and life cycle to effectively comprehend consumer behaviors.
The multi-channel Chatbot of LINE, Messenger, and Instagram can connect with member center module to integrate online and offline data, and link CRM via API to easily master company's own data.
We satisfy the needs of brands to rapidly increase members and engagement rates. By combining automated customer journey scripts and past data, we accurately push appropriate content, present innovative experiences, and maximize redirection of users to shopping pages.
Labels can be triggered by various functions. By using labling groups such as intersection, union, and supplement, we can further focus on demassification and accurately comprehend the target audience.
The key charts display the active levels and distribution time among users, the application trends of labels, etc. The data is updated daily, allowing companies to easily comprehend the operating status of Chatbot.
AccuNIX provides dozens of modules such as gaming, ticketing, member center, and marketing automation, which makes marketers easily create new ideas and diverse engagement scenarios. In addition, AccuNIX integrate and manage multi-channel Chatbot by combining with visualized key charts to empower data to achieve in-depth insights and create efficient applications of marketing from the basis of social platforms!
AccuNIX integrates multi-channel Chatbot for LINE, Messenger, and Instagram, and collects online and offline data through the member center module, allowing companies to master consumption and membership records timely without unbearable introduction costs and time required while creating lightweight CRM and SCRM.
In the back-end data dashboard, the key charts include user life cycle, friends distribution for the past 24 hours, message and label usage status, keyword trends and trigger script completion rate, etc. By using user demassification computation, we can understand the active levels of users for mastering the operating status of Chatbot, so as to optimize and adjust the marketing strategies.
Our diversified applications include gaming modules, ticketing modules,marketing automation, member centers and other functions that assist companies and users in in-depth engagement and communication, supplemented by intelligent labeling and AI algorithm applications, as well as data integration and accumulation, to achieve demassification, advanced in-depth insight, analysis, forecast, and customized precision marketing focusing on customers.