Innovate Excellence
We assist companies in mastering their own data assets using MarTech, thereby enhancing customers' lifetime value under the membership economy.
Honered by
Use the cloud to allow more secure and flexible control of data assets, as well as high computing performance, cybersecurity and protection.
Integrate online/offline and dynamic/static marketing channels to facilitate further data application.
Integrate data to establish a complete consumer profile, and achieve multiple applications using automated marketing tools.
Use AI algorithm to provide training for company-exclusive data to adopt intelligent labeling, in-depth analysis, and forecast.
We provide highly integrated services to work with companies to achieve each and every milestone on the path to full digital transformation.
By adopting the low-code marketing platform, AccuID identification technology and other patents, we integrate multi-source data to create precision marketing.
AccuHit provide customized plans according to the needs of different industries, and realize multiple marketing scenarios for companies.
Precision Marketing with Intelligent Application
Multi-channel Chatbot for OMO integration
・Customer Experience Strategy
・Data Analysis Consulting
・User Experience Design
・Social Media and Advertising
・Cloud Technology Planning
・Information Security Services
・Integrated Applications
We are committed to revolutionizing marketing with "technology", assisting companies in mastering their own data to Innovate Excellence.
AccuHit continues to promote R&D projects and has already obtained a number of patents.
Founded in Taipei in April 2018, we expect to continue to grow rapidly and achieve further milestones.
We assist companies in designing data storage architecture, deploying secure and flexible cloud solutions, and providing MarTech consulting, in-depth analysis and forecasting.
We comply with the national information security standards of international and Taiwan's Cyber Security Management Act to create a more secure digital environment for companies.
We help company integrate LINE AI to reach highly customized and modular functions and create exclusive LINE Eco-system.
The API linkage with LINE biz-solution and can assist companies in developing multiple applications and increasing customer loyalty.
Enterprise Clients
Strategic Partners