Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform

AccuHit adopts "AccuID patented identification technology" to assist companies in event tracking, collection and integration of users' behaviors in multiple channels. The contents to be identified include "basic collection items" and "event collection items": ■ Basic collection items: Embedding specified codes in the webpage, so when the user visits the webpage, the tracking program will automatically generate a set of FPC (Finger Print Code) codes exclusive to such user. ■ Event collection items: Embedding codes in the website for specified behaviors is called "Event Tracking Settings", which covers event types including specific behaviors such as clicks and member registration. When users complete specific behaviors, the event codes will be triggered and recorded in the above-mentioned set of FPCs, so as to integrate multi-source data to generate more application scenarios. Registration: When the user completes the "member registration" or "member cross-channel binding" in the "event collection items", or connects data using company API, AccuCDP can use the "exclusive value" to integrate and register the user's behaviors in different channels (and the corresponding FPCs). The so-called "exclusive value" shall be unique to the user and shall not be repetitive, such as membership card number, phone number, and e-mail address, etc., which is subject to the definition by each brand.