Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform

AccuID identification technology and other patents assist companies in collecting first-party data and categorizing CRM and SCRM data to fully grasp the consumer profile.
Through the combination of labels, the corresponding customers can be found for different marketing campaigns.
By adopting marketing automation and multiple channels, we provide different content to consumers to achieve customized and precision marketing.
AccuCDP's key data indicators include customer's behavior and in-depth analysis to effectively calculate customers' lifetime value and easily identify members with high contributions.
AccuHit uses several pieces of patented technologies to assist companies in collecting multi-source data, comparing anonymous behaviors and integrating registration data to complete the illustration of consumer profiles.
AccuID patented identification technology adopts FPC (Finger Print Code) digital fingerprint codes to collect user behaviors in multiple channels, accurately identify multiple FPC generated by each anonymous single user on different devices and browsers.
"Attribute labels" are generated based on CRM data; and "trigger labels" can capture users' consumption intentions and behaviors; "mining labels" are made by AI automatically according to customers’ behaviors; companies can also import lists to create "custom labels", so as to achieve smart automated labeling and precise audiences selection.
AI algorithm helps to design a fully automated customer journey. When the customer completes the specific conditions, the scheduled event will be triggered, and the label will be accurately attached. The customized marketing scenarios can improve the conversion rate and membership management.
The dashboard can instantly reflect the most critical insights, discover the intentions and behaviors shown in the customer journey, and even figure out complete analysis results, so that marketers can grasp the well-selected data, and quickly determine the optimal strategies.
Instead of sampling analysis, "AccuID Identification Technology" of AccuHit combines customer-end CRM and SCRM data to identify users' real-time and complete engagement behaviors and consumption profiles in multiple domains, and integrates the browsing data of the same user in various channels for registration, so as to allow companies to obtain real lists for following marketing. AccuCDP adopts anonymous browsing history and multi-source data to integrate users into one single FPC. After login, it can use corporate CRM to compare member information to complete account registration, and track all previous browsing intentions of users.
AccuHit adopts "AccuID patented identification technology" to assist companies in event tracking, collection and integration of users' behaviors in multiple channels. The contents to be identified include "basic collection items" and "event collection items": ■ Basic collection items: Embedding specified codes in the webpage, so when the user visits the webpage, the tracking program will automatically generate a set of FPC (Finger Print Code) codes exclusive to such user. ■ Event collection items: Embedding codes in the website for specified behaviors is called "Event Tracking Settings", which covers event types including specific behaviors such as clicks and member registration. When users complete specific behaviors, the event codes will be triggered and recorded in the above-mentioned set of FPCs, so as to integrate multi-source data to generate more application scenarios. Registration: When the user completes the "member registration" or "member cross-channel binding" in the "event collection items", or connects data using company API, AccuCDP can use the "exclusive value" to integrate and register the user's behaviors in different channels (and the corresponding FPCs). The so-called "exclusive value" shall be unique to the user and shall not be repetitive, such as membership card number, phone number, and e-mail address, etc., which is subject to the definition by each brand.
AccuCDP assists companies in calculating the consumption cycle, frequency and amount of users, and categorizing users via labels such as "going concern", "stimulate consumption", and "active provoking". It enables companies to allocate marketing budgets more accurately and interact with those in high-value lists.
AccuCDP's "labeling system" allows companies to categorize users who trigger specific events, and classify members' contribution levels by AI algorithm to obtain critical information that cannot be recognized by merely looking at it. Companies can further use "target audience management package" to sort out the information and save time and reduce labor-consuming screening costs for information, and increase the conversion rate.