R&D Achievements

How Accu3DM is applied to our products?
Accu3DM empowers AccuCDP to generate a comprehensive consumer profile, explore consumer intentions, visualize data insights, and allow brands to select audiences in the labeling system, so as to achieve customized forecasts and recommendations via marketing automation.
Accu3DM drives AccuNIX to carry out accurate user demassification, analyze user activities, and allow brands to select corresponding audiences using the labeling system to achieve flexible usage of labels.