R&D Achievements

R&D Achievements

AccuHit continues to promote R&D projects and has already obtained a number of patents.
Data-Driven-Decision-Making AI Engine

Data-Driven-Decision-Making AI Engine

Our exclusive AI algorithm assists customers in making data-centered marketing decisions using AccuCDP and AccuNIX.
We use data mining, AI modeling and other technologies to compile online and offline data for conversion into in-depth insights and forecast to make the optimal data-based decisions.
Data Visualization
Data Visualization

Integrate key marketing indicators into clear charts to gain insight into the ever-changing trends, deconstruct problems, and make decisions accordingly.

In-depth Insight
In-depth Insight

Analyze multi-channel data, complete consumer profile, as well as conducting accurate user demassification with AI algorithm, so as to achieve customized recommendations.

Marketing Forecast
Marketing Forecast

Forecast the overall trend of the brand and individuals's future data using AI modeling to allow the best timing for communication.

How Accu3DM is applied to our products?

Accu3DM empowers AccuCDP to generate a comprehensive consumer profile, explore consumer intentions, visualize data insights, and allow brands to select audiences in the labeling system, so as to achieve customized forecasts and recommendations via marketing automation.

arrow

Accu3DM drives AccuNIX to carry out accurate user demassification, analyze user activities, and allow brands to select corresponding audiences using the labeling system to achieve flexible usage of labels.

arrow

Patents

  • 01
    AccuID patented identification technology
    arrow_down

    AccuID patented identification technology adopts FPC (Finger Print Code) digital fingerprint codes to collect user behaviors in multiple channels, accurately identify multiple FPC generated by each anonymous single user on different devices and browsers.

  • 02
    User behavior analyzing and labeling
    arrow_down

    According to the digital footprint collected in AccuCDP (Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform) and AccuNIX (Conversational Commerce Platform), utilize "trigger labels", "mining labels" ,etc to integrate user's consumption intention.

  • 03
    User status analysis for business messages groups in social platform
    arrow_down

    After obtaining and analyzing the user's digital footprint data by web-hooking with the social platform, it can provide business performance indicators, usage status of each user to every merchant and then carry out precision marketing.

  • 04
    Cloud-based medicine service management
    arrow_down

    The system uses the drugging management module to obtain medication information on the drug list. It can also reminds the drugging time and amount, and provide medical-related information through certain modules.

  • 05
    Intelligent learning word editing and multi-language translating
    arrow_down

    The invention utilizes the word vocabulary correction module to replace translated sentences into words close to that used in a particular field. Thus, it can solve the problem of translation correctness of the conventional translation platforms.

  • 06
    Document searching using results of text analysis and natural language input
    arrow_down

    The invention can perform keyword analysis on files to enchance searching speed, and also perform file search by receiving user input of natural language containing keywords on the cloud platform, further facilitating processes to search files and saving time for obtaining related files.

  • 07
    Real estate holding and inheritance calculation management system
    arrow_down

    The system includes an OCR and a computing management module to convert real property certification documents and the household registration transcript to perform text analysis and inheritance relationship calculation, to reduce the inconvenience caused by the inheritance lawsuit caused by the complicated content of the paper document.

Contact Us
AccuHit AI Technology., Ltd
  • map 5F/14F., No. 2, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105408, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
  • phone +886-2-2711-2900
  • fax +886-2-2711-2915