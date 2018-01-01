2022
Nov.
Microsoft Solutions Partner
Aug.
LINE CLOVA Technical Partner
May.
InnoVEX D talk 10 Surpassing Award
Jan.
Received ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation from BSI
Nov.
Digital Singularity Award (DSA), shortlisted for 10 awards and won 1 Gold and 2 Bronze Awards
Completed the B round of fundraising with investment mainly from PChome, ITIC, and Hengstyle, with a total of NT$300 million of investment
Microsoft Cloud Gold Partner
Aug.
Best ISV (Independent Software Supplier) of Microsoft
Jan.
Pre-A round fundraising with an investment of Tokio Marine Newa Insurance and NCTU Angel Club with a total of NT$70 million, and A-round fundraising with an investment of ADWAYS Group and National Development Fund reaching NT$135 million
Dec.
Completed the first phase of MarTech ecosystem construction (including 50+ creative marketing partners and MarTech technical partners)
Awarded the 5th IAPS AWARD and selected as one of the top 6 best innovations of the IAPS Accelerator 2020
DSA Digital Singularity Awards (DSA), shortlisted for 14 awards and won 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze Awards
Selected for IAPS Tech Startup Accelerator
Oct.
Certification from the 1st Registration of AI Technical Service Entities by IDB of MOEA
Jun.
Selected for AAMA Taipei Project
Nov.
Microsoft AI infinity AI Innovation Startup Award
Sep.
Meet Neo Star New Innovation with the Best Growth Potential of the Year
Jul.
LINE Official Account Technical Partner
May.
Selected for PwC Entrepreneurial Growth Accelerator
Apr.
Selected for the 1st Microsoft Startup Accelerator
Sep.
Selected for Microsoft AI 100
IDB Silver Award for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Rising Stars of Information Application Services
Champion of Taiwan LINE Hackathon
Apr.
Company founded