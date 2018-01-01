Accuhit
History

History

Founded in Taipei in April 2018, we expect to continue to grow rapidly and achieve further milestones.

2022

Nov.

Microsoft Solutions Partner

Aug.

LINE CLOVA Technical Partner

May.

InnoVEX D talk 10 Surpassing Award

Jan.

Received ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation from BSI

2021

Nov.

Digital Singularity Award (DSA), shortlisted for 10 awards and won 1 Gold and 2 Bronze Awards

Completed the B round of fundraising with investment mainly from PChome, ITIC, and Hengstyle, with a total of NT$300 million of investment

Microsoft Cloud Gold Partner

Aug.

Best ISV (Independent Software Supplier) of Microsoft

Jan.

Pre-A round fundraising with an investment of Tokio Marine Newa Insurance and NCTU Angel Club with a total of NT$70 million, and A-round fundraising with an investment of ADWAYS Group and National Development Fund reaching NT$135 million

2020

Dec.

Completed the first phase of MarTech ecosystem construction (including 50+ creative marketing partners and MarTech technical partners)

Awarded the 5th IAPS AWARD and selected as one of the top 6 best innovations of the IAPS Accelerator 2020

DSA Digital Singularity Awards (DSA), shortlisted for 14 awards and won 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze Awards

Selected for IAPS Tech Startup Accelerator

Oct.

Certification from the 1st Registration of AI Technical Service Entities by IDB of MOEA

Jun.

Selected for AAMA Taipei Project

2019

Nov.

Microsoft AI infinity AI Innovation Startup Award

Sep.

Meet Neo Star New Innovation with the Best Growth Potential of the Year

Jul.

LINE Official Account Technical Partner

May.

Selected for PwC Entrepreneurial Growth Accelerator

Apr.

Selected for the 1st Microsoft Startup Accelerator

2018

Sep.

Selected for Microsoft AI 100

IDB Silver Award for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Rising Stars of Information Application Services

Champion of Taiwan LINE Hackathon

Apr.

Company founded

Contact Us
AccuHit AI Technology., Ltd
  • map 5F/14F., No. 2, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105408, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
  • phone +886-2-2711-2900
  • fax +886-2-2711-2915