"Financial Insurance" Application Scenarios
Compliant data access for cloud-local integration
In response to the stringent regulations on personal data imposed by the Financial Supervisory Committee in Taiwan, AccuHit has developed a financial and insurance industry module to assist companies in data collection and fulfill the efficient load and operation of cloud-local integration.
- Compliant channels for accessing CRM data
- Patents allowing cross-channel data comparison
- Flexible use of hybrid cloud storage architecture