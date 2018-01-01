Accuhit
  • Solution
    Comprehensive MarTech solution
    Comprehensive MarTech solution

    How to manage scattered resources in the field of MarTech?

    Data-driven precision marketing
    Data-driven precision marketing

    How to integrate data to create an exclusive customer experience?

    Modules for industrial application
    Modules for industrial application

    Could modular products meet the needs of various industries?

  • Product
    Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform
    Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform

    Precision Marketing with Intelligent Application

    Conversational Commerce Platform
    Conversational Commerce Platform

    Multi-channel Chatbot for OMO integration

  • Service
    Brand Operation
    Brand Operation

    Enhance the value of business goals and provide innovative experience.

    Cloud Architecture Planning
    Cloud Architecture Planning

    Three-stage integration planning builds the most stable marketing foundation.

  • About
    Our Philosophy
    Our Philosophy
    R&D Achievements
    R&D Achievements
    History
    History
    Join Us
    Join Us
  • Resource
    Trend
    News
    Case Study
繁體中文
English
日本語

  • Solution

    Comprehensive MarTech solution
    Comprehensive MarTech solution

    How to manage scattered resources in the field of MarTech?

    Data-driven precision marketing
    Data-driven precision marketing

    How to integrate data to create an exclusive customer experience?

    Modules for industrial application
    Modules for industrial application

    Could modular products meet the needs of various industries?

  • Product

    Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform
    Multi-Channel Customer Data Platform

    Precision Marketing with Intelligent Application

    Conversational Commerce Platform
    Conversational Commerce Platform

    Multi-channel Chatbot for OMO integration

  • Service

    Brand Operation
    Brand Operation

    Enhance the value of business goals and provide innovative experience.

    Cloud Architecture Planning
    Cloud Architecture Planning

    Three-stage integration planning builds the most stable marketing foundation.

  • About

    Our Philosophy
    Our Philosophy
    R&D Achievements
    R&D Achievements
    History
    History
    Join Us
    Join Us

  • Resource

    Trend
    News
    Case Study
Our Philosophy

Our Philosophy

We are committed to revolutionizing marketing with "technology", assisting companies in mastering their own data to Innovate Excellence.
Our Story

Our Story

Founded in 2018, AccuHit is committed to "assisting companies in mastering their own data and enhancing customer lifetime value". We create forward-looking MarTech solutions for cooperating with companies under the current trends of digital transformation. Most members of our entrepreneurial team are senior managers from several Asian companies. Because of acknowledging the importance of "cloud technology" and "data integration",we integrate these two concepts into our product and service. AccuHit currently has over 100 staff serving more than hundreds of companies. We are also recognized by investors, competitions, patents and certifications, and we will continue to invest in R&D and market expansion. By expanding to overseas markets, we are moving towards a more stable development to promote the digital transformation among various industries and participate in the age of global change.

Visons and Missions

Innovate Excellence

At AccuHit, we believe that an agile pioneer mindset can make the world a better place​. We assist companies in mastering their own data, increasing customer lifetime value, to Innovate Excellence via the application of MarTech.

Visons and Missions

Core Value and Culture

Responsibility as the core while encouraging our colleagues to achieve "active decision-making" and "honest communication" for promoting growth of individual and collective wisdom.

Core Value and Culture
Core: Responsibility
Core: Responsibility

Those in charge clearly know their goals and deliverables. They shall not only be dedicated, but also professional and self-motivated.

Two Major Working Principles

Active decision-making

As a strong backing, AccuHit encourages team members to master their goals, actively play independently and flexibly to promote individual growth.

Honest communication

To create a diversified and open environment, we encourage team members to express what they truly have in mind, so as to promote the collective wisdom of the teams.

Contact Us
AccuHit AI Technology., Ltd
  • map 5F/14F., No. 2, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105408, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
  • phone +886-2-2711-2900
  • fax +886-2-2711-2915