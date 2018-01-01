Our Philosophy

Our Story

Founded in 2018, AccuHit is committed to "assisting companies in mastering their own data and enhancing customer lifetime value". We create forward-looking MarTech solutions for cooperating with companies under the current trends of digital transformation. Most members of our entrepreneurial team are senior managers from several Asian companies. Because of acknowledging the importance of "cloud technology" and "data integration",we integrate these two concepts into our product and service. AccuHit currently has over 100 staff serving more than hundreds of companies. We are also recognized by investors, competitions, patents and certifications, and we will continue to invest in R&D and market expansion. By expanding to overseas markets, we are moving towards a more stable development to promote the digital transformation among various industries and participate in the age of global change.