Multi-source Data Management Platform

Accu3DM's short URL application helps businesses understand user sources and interests through marketing activities, integrating consumption behavior, and making every link valuable.
Accu3DM's multi-source data interpretation system combined with AI modules can enrich a company's own CDP and CRM data to build a comprehensive customer value profile.
Accu3DM's data-rich services, based on the integration of enterprise first-party data and multi-party external sources, enhance personalized consumer intent, creating a unique customer consumption experience.
Not just a tool for shortening URLs, short links play a crucial role in D2C! Consumers can quickly find product pages, enhancing interaction between consumers and products.
AI analysis of customer's omnichannel consumption behavior generates interest tags, enhancing the consumption profile based on zero-party and first-party data of enterprises, and helping create personalized ads and product scenes, creating new marketing opportunities!
By overlaying content media with OpenData and other industry data, we aim to break down the isolation of singular data units within industries, allowing heterogeneous data to flow across boundaries and generate new data applications, unlocking new business insights!
De-identification and promotion of data rationality, fully realizing the value of data realization, and protecting the availability and invisibility of data circulation.